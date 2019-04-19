RCTC teaches students the benefits of controlled burns

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The weather is pretty warm outside.

Students in the horticultural program at Rochester Community and Technical College turned up the heat.

On a small acre in the heart of the med-city students at RCTC we’re able to learn the benefits of a controlled burn. Robin Fruth-Dugstad calls herself the burn boss.

She tells KIMT while the it may seem devastating, there’s benefits to a controlled burn.

“One is when we burn in the spring actually warm the soil up quicker so we get some quicker green up. We also do it to control woody invasive species coming in,” said Fruth-Dugstad.

With the winter weather falling behind, Fruth-Dugstad says green is on the horizon.

“We’re expecting 70’s on Sunday next week we’ll really expect to green up and start to see those native plants and grasses and Forbes come back,” she said.

RCTC horticulture program does a control burn every other year.