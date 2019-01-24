RCTC sweeps Ridgewater with buzzer-beater

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Community Technical College basketball teams picked up a pair of wins Wednesday night.
The Yellowjacket men won a halfcourt buzzer-beater, while the women astounded the Warriors. Watch the highlights above.
