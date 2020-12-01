RCTC student wins statewide award and scholarship

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An RCTC student has been named one of the winners of the Mark M. Welter World Citizen Award and Scholarship.

Taylor Dabrowski is currently enrolled in the Emergency Medicine Paramedic program at Rochester Community and Technical College. He’s one of 25 students in the Minnesota State system to receive the Welter award, which is an annual tribute to students who “exemplify an understanding of the interconnected nature of the world, its nations and all people; who are in good academic standing; and who demonstrate financial need.”

Originally from Somerset, Wisconsin, Dabrowski was nominated for this award by RCTC Communications Studies instructor, Annie Clement.