RCTC students wearing green bandanas for mental health

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Community and Technical College is joining the Green Bandana Project, a mental health initiative growing on college campuses.

After going through a brief training, students wear a green bandana on their backpacks. This signals to other students that they are a safe person to talk to about mental health. The bandana carriers distribute resource cards that list mental health resources on campus as well as hotlines and how to call 911 in a crisis.

"I think there's a lot of pressure put on college students to get a degree and a good job and all of these standards that are put on us by society, our family, and even ourselves and I think it's important to know your worth is not determined by your achievements," says student senator Hannah McMillin.

40 RCTC students are a part of the project so far, which launched about a week ago.