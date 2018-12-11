RCTC students destress to prepare for finals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Finals week has already begun for some Rochester Community and Technical College students and will continue into next week. To help students unwind while studying, student life is holding a 'Destress Fest' and 'Stress Relief Week.'

"If you don't manage it I guess it just kind of builds up which could lead to burn out," explains student Jet Mika.

Tuesday and Wednesday is Destress Fest at the Heintz Center. Students can grab snacks, color, have a massage, and pet therapy dogs.

Next week is Stress Relief Week at the main campus. There are different activities each day including a pancake breakfast and the therapy dogs will be back.