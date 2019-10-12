ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- It's not over until the fat lady sings... she wasn't singing. RCTC cruised to a 28-8 lead in the second half, later losing to Itasca 32-28 Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets are on the road at Minnesota State to end their regular season Oct. 19.
Related Content
- RCTC squanders 20 point lead in second half, falls to Itasca
- RCTC volleyball cruises, sweeps Fergus Falls
- New president named at RCTC
- Students donate artwork to RCTC
- RCTC president receives statewide award
- RCTC students talk about civility
- RCTC hosts Super Bowl party
- RCTC honors hard-working educators
- World Citizen Award for RCTC student
- RCTC names its "Educators of the Year"
Scroll for more content...