After collapsing as high schooler, RCTC softball player reminisces on life-changing day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This past month marks four years since Dover-Eyota graduate Hailee Welsh's life changed forever.

Welsh is an RCTC softball player.

"It was tough. I'm not going to lie. It was tough. Knowing that I couldn't do everything that I wanted to do. Definitely not being able to do some of the more fun things because you've got to be careful on the whole incident, having something in you, was definitely difficult for me. But it definitely pushed me to grow and be strong," says Welsh.

About four years ago, Welsh was at high school when she collapsed.

Doctors are not sure why this happened and called it cardiac arrest.

She was just 16.

Her softball season was starting up, but she had to sit out for two months.

"It definitely put a toll on not being on the field right away when everyone else gets to. Definitely, the first game hit hard when I got to be there with them but didn't get to do anything for them," Welsh says.

Welsh has an implanted defibrillator which means if her heart starts to beat irregularly, it will send a shock to get it back to normal.

"She's one of those players you recruit and you know right away that's the type of player you want on your team," says Cori Ronnenberg, RCTC softball head coach.

Welsh is playing third base this year for the RCTC Yellowjackets.

"Look at every day as if it's a new day. I don't really try to look back in the past. Giving 110% every day. Definitely on the field. Like this is our game," says Welsh.