RCTC says nursing students achieved a nearly 100% pass rate on board exams

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In a time when health care workers are needed, RCTC announces its nursing students achieved a nearly 100% pass rate on their board exams.

RCTC's program is one of the five associate degree nursing programs in the state to achieve the high-pass percentage.

Its practical nursing program is one of seven in the state to receive the high-pass percentage.

The Associate Dean of Nursing at RCTC, Susan Jansen, says despite all the challenges this year, the students adapted well.

She went on to say the nursing profession is more important now than ever before.

"Well, this is definitely a time for nurses. We really need to be out there and helping people and solving this national crisis that we're in. We're ready for the challenge," says Jansen.

She says she is very proud of the students.