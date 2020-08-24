RCTC resumes classes; requires self-assessment tests

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Community and Technical College students are back in the classroom as Monday is the first day of the fall semester.

One of the big changes student and staff are experiencing is everyone on campus has to take a self-assessment test before entering the building.

You can access the COVID-19 screening tool on the RCTC app or by clicking here and have to be prepared to share your virtual green approval card once you're on campus.

If you're not approved you'll receive a virtual red card.

Executive director of communications Nate Stoltman says it's a quick series of questions to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and even help contact trace in the event of an outbreak.

He explained, "In the event we do have a positive case on our campus we can kind of have an idea of who is around and who is not

and that will help investigators narrow down some of the folks who may possibly be exposed."

RCTC did experience a small hiccup Monday morning when its Zoom platform had some technical difficulties but it's not back up and running smoothly.