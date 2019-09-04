RCTC receives funding to expand mental health services

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Schools across Minnesota now have more funding for mental health services.

That's all thanks to funding passed by lawmakers last session.

Rochester Community and Technical College received is getting $50,000.

The goal is to help with students succeed, personally and academically.

RCTC is partnering with local mental health organizations to provide students access on campus. Rebecca Peine works at the school and says they're all about working to help students succeed.

“We're starting to recognize that there is a need to increase the support of mental health of our students and making an investment in their personal success also aligns with them meeting their academic goals and being successful in the classroom,” she said.