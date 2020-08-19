RCTC prepares for first day of classes, potential COVID-19 surge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The fall semester is set to begin on Monday for Rochester Community and Technical College.

As students get ready for a blend of in-person, on campus classes as well as distance learning RCTC says its as prepared as possible to begin the semester.

The school is making changes that have become fairly standard in preventing the spread of COVID-19 such as limiting the number of students in the classrooms, adding plexi-glass dividers and requiring masks in public and in common spaces.

However, there are still concerns since a few universities that have already opened have been experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.

It's something RCTC is preparing to deal with if it happens.

Executive director of communications and marketing Nate Stoltman explained, "Because we went through all that work last March we will be ready if we have to transition to fully online again. We hope that doesn't happen. We expect we can continue with our three different modes but we can't control what happens outside our campus."

The college encourages students to take best practices seriously and avoid crowded bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

