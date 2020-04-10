RCTC offers grocery delivery to students in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. - College students often find themselves working part-time jobs to make ends meet. Many of those jobs are considered to be non-essential during the coronavirus pandemic.

They say that Yellowjackets take care of their hive and that’s exactly what is happening at RCTC thanks to the idea of a faculty member. For students in need, the college is willing to bring food from the school pantry to their door.

“The idea actually came from a faculty member who has had several students reach out to them,” Rebecca Peine said. “That faculty member even took groceries directly to students and reached out to us.”

While the RCTC campus might be relatively empty, it’s more important to keep the shelves of the college’s food pantry, also known as the Hive Supply, fully stocked. Travis Rutt, RCTC’s interim Student Life Coordinator, says the pantry existed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have it throughout the whole year. We have one location on the main campus and then another location at our Heintz Center building.”

But students are perhaps relying on the cupboard more than ever. The campus is closed and transportation is limited. In the meantime, they’ve been giving out free grab-and-go bags of grocery items for students out of the welcome center.

With transportation being an issue for some students, the college saw the need to deliver these bags to those in need. They can simply submit a request through this form which opened on Thursday.

Peine is the campus Director of Student Rights and Responsibilities and she anticipates an increase in demand.

“The form was only live for probably a couple of hours yesterday and we had five students request the service, so we are probably looking to see this service increase as we offer it throughout the rest of the academic year.”

However, they are afraid some students might be embarrassed to seek help.

“They have a lot of pride, you know? They’re people,” Peine said. “This might be the first time they’re navigating some of these challenges or having to ask for help and support in this way and I ultimately think what we want is for our students to know we care about them.”

If you’re feeling compelled to help, the best way is to donate items.

“We’re always taking donations, we will always take donations,” Rutt said. “This is a donation ran Hive Supply and a donation ran resource for students.”

There is also a Yellowjacket Emergency Support Fund which seeks donations. It helps to provide funds to the pantry, but also to grants for students needing help with bills, rent, and other emergency expenditures.

To donate items, contact Travis Rutt here.