RCTC offering free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn.- If you still need your COVID-19 vaccine, be prepared to roll up your sleeves. RCTC is offering a free vaccine clinic. The clinic will be on August 9th and August 30th and is open to students, staff, faculty, and community members.

Olmsted County Health will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine at the college's Coffman Center. The vaccine is availalble for those 12 and older.

Anyone interested in attending the clinic will need to make an appointment. Attendees can click here to make one.