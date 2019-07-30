RCTC names Jones as head baseball coach

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- RCTC has a new face to its baseball program. Clark Jones was tabbed as the new head coach, replacing Steve Hucke, who stepped down at the end of last season.
Jones is the all-time winningest coach at Elmhurst College and was previously an assistant coach at RCTC from 2007-11.
