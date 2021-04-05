RCTC men's basketball team competes for Region XIII Division II playoff

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC men's basketball team played Dakota College Saturday afternoon at Bay College for the Region XIII Division II playoff.

The game was a battle with nine ties and twelve lead changes.

The Yellowjackets had 21 bench point, compared to Dakota College's zero.

Both teams shot just over 50% from the floor.

RCTC's Jerome Cunningham had 21 points.

Keivonte Watts added 20.

Quincy Burland gave the Yellowjackets 16 points off the bench.

Rochester pulled off a win, 89-79.

Coach says the second half was better than the first.

"I thought our kids handled our scout so much better in the second half and just made some simple plays that turned into big plays. It just overall was a much leaner half," says Head Coach Brian LaPlante.

The RCTC Yellowjackets are playing in a scholarship tournament, which means they are hoping to be the first non-scholarship team to qualify for the national tournament.

The team plays in the regional final on Sunday.