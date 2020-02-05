RCTC men's basketball stuns Western Tech

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC men’s basketball team defeated Western Tech on Wednesday, 75-55.

Kong Kong had a double-double for the Yellowjackets with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jerome Cunningham had 12 points and Ray Adams scored 9.

RCTC is now 17-5 on the season and travels to St. Cloud Tech on Feb. 8 at 3 PM in MCAC play.