RCTC men's basketball stuns Western Tech

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC men’s basketball team defeated Western Tech on Wednesday, 75-55.
Kong Kong had a double-double for the Yellowjackets with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jerome Cunningham had 12 points and Ray Adams scored 9.
RCTC is now 17-5 on the season and travels to St. Cloud Tech on Feb. 8 at 3 PM in MCAC play.
