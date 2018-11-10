ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Community and Technical College is officially part of the “Charter for Compassion.”

RCTC President Jeffery Boyd signed the Charter Thursday and made his school a full educational partner in the international network that says it believes “compassion impels us to work tirelessly to alleviate suffering of our fellow creatures” and that we must treat “everybody, without exception, with absolute justice, equity, and respect.”

RCTC says it is the only college or university in the Midwest to join the Charter for Compassion.

As a full educational partner, RCTC says it will collaborate with other Charter organizations to develop compassion-rich environments and opportunities for students, staff, faculty, and visitors. The school says it also aims to continue its strong partnerships with Compassionate Rochester, MN and other local and regional organizations to support compassion-centered education and action.