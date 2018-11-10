Clear

RCTC joins the "Charter for Compassion"

RCTC President Jeffery Boyd. RCTC President Jeffery Boyd.

School pledges to promote justice, equity, and respect.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 8:25 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 8:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Community and Technical College is officially part of the “Charter for Compassion.”

RCTC President Jeffery Boyd signed the Charter Thursday and made his school a full educational partner in the international network that says it believes “compassion impels us to work tirelessly to alleviate suffering of our fellow creatures” and that we must treat “everybody, without exception, with absolute justice, equity, and respect.”

RCTC says it is the only college or university in the Midwest to join the Charter for Compassion.

As a full educational partner, RCTC says it will collaborate with other Charter organizations to develop compassion-rich environments and opportunities for students, staff, faculty, and visitors. The school says it also aims to continue its strong partnerships with Compassionate Rochester, MN and other local and regional organizations to support compassion-centered education and action.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events