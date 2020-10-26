RCTC is hosting a virtual leadership summit this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Community and Technical College is hosting a virtual leadership summit this week.

The summit will feature eight different speakers, each talking about a different leadership topic.

Cassie Ray, the Workforce Development Specialist at RCTC, says you can become a great leader with some guidance and tools.

"There are a lot of individuals that want to advance into a leadership role, but are scared. Perfect example ... imposter syndrome. Can I do it? Am I capable?" she says.

If you miss a session, the recorded versions will be available for two weeks.

This program is still open to the public for $99 and goes through the end of the week.