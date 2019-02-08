Clear
RCTC hopes to add more wins on the court before regionals

The YellowJackets look for a big push before the end of the season.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Success on the court is something fans can usually find at RCTC. Although the team has a winning record this season, Head Coach Brian LaPlante wants more. 

"We're a little disappointed, we've lost probably three games that we felt we should have," LaPlante said. "We've got three weeks to right the ship and finish strong and put ourselves in the best position for a national tournament run."

With just a few weeks before the end of the regular season, the YellowJackets will have five more games before the start of their regional tournament. RCTC faces Western Tech on Saturday at 3 p.m. 

