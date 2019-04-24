RCTC honors hard-working educators

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Teachers at Rochester Community and Technical College are stepping out of their classrooms to be honored as outstanding educators.

Instructors were nominated by students and staff & went through an extensive process to be honored.

Jeff Lepper and two other staff members were honored with the outstanding educator of the year awards.

It was Lepper's work building relationships with students on campus as well as high schools that landed him the award.

He tells KIMT it reignites his passion to help educate his community.

“I thought this would be like a 3-year way stop and I'm just at home and I love it here,” said

RCTC is known for having dedicated and professional educators.

six staff members have been recognized with the state's prestigious educator of the year award.