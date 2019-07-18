ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC women’s basketball program has been searching for its next fearless leader since February. The athletics department announced on Thursday that it has found the right person to fill that void with the hiring of Jason Bonde.
Bonde has spent the past 10 seasons with the RCTC men’s program as an assistant and played for the Yellowjackets back in 2001.
He also coached high school ball at Pine Island and Rochester Century.
Related Content
- RCTC hires new women's basketball coach
- RCTC has its new head football coach
- New president named at RCTC
- Students donate artwork to RCTC
- RCTC president receives statewide award
- RCTC students talk about civility
- RCTC hosts Super Bowl party
- RCTC honors hard-working educators
- WNBA star to coach U of M women's basketball
- UNC women's basketball coaching staff put on leave
Scroll for more content...