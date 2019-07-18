Clear
RCTC hires new women's basketball coach

A one-time Yellowjacket is now at the helm of one of school's teams.

Jul 18, 2019
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC women’s basketball program has been searching for its next fearless leader since February. The athletics department announced on Thursday that it has found the right person to fill that void with the hiring of Jason Bonde.

Bonde has spent the past 10 seasons with the RCTC men’s program as an assistant and played for the Yellowjackets back in 2001.

He also coached high school ball at Pine Island and Rochester Century.

