RCTC gives old turf a facelift

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's out with the old and in with the new at RCTC’s Rochester Regional Stadium and Bubble.

Crews are working to replace the decades old turf.

This field is used like no other in the city...all year round...and athletes definitely bring a lot of wear and tear to the turf.

The cost is about $400,000.

That includes students at Rochester Community and Technical College and local sport teams.

Nate Stoltman works at RCTC.

He says the turf is due for a much needed facelift.

“It has gone past it's useful life primarily because this turf and this stadium is used virtually everyday,” he said.

Work on the turf is expected to be complete by the end of this month.

Stoltman says the update will make the stadium a place for all athletes.

“For lacrosse for softball those sort of things. They're be a new logo in the center the logo of the stadium,” he said.