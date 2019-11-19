Clear

RCTC falls short to DCTC

The Yellowjackets lost their first game of the year on Tuesday.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC men's basketball team was eager to get back on the court Tuesday night to see how they matched up against non-conference opponent Dakota County Technical College.

The Yellowjackets downed Bay College in the season opener on Nov. 8, 88-75.

RCTC had a 41-39 lead at the half against the Blue Knights but were outscored 43-36 in the second half, falling 82-77.

The Yellowjackets (1-1) were led in scoring by Kong Kong with 16 points, followed by Rochester John Marshall grad Ray Adams with 14 points.

RCTC hosts Saint Mary's of Minnesota on Nov. 20 at 7 PM.

