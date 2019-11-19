ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC men's basketball team was eager to get back on the court Tuesday night to see how they matched up against non-conference opponent Dakota County Technical College.
The Yellowjackets downed Bay College in the season opener on Nov. 8, 88-75.
RCTC had a 41-39 lead at the half against the Blue Knights but were outscored 43-36 in the second half, falling 82-77.
The Yellowjackets (1-1) were led in scoring by Kong Kong with 16 points, followed by Rochester John Marshall grad Ray Adams with 14 points.
RCTC hosts Saint Mary's of Minnesota on Nov. 20 at 7 PM.
Related Content
- RCTC falls short to DCTC
- RCTC volleyball cruises, sweeps Fergus Falls
- New president named at RCTC
- Students donate artwork to RCTC
- RCTC president receives statewide award
- RCTC students talk about civility
- RCTC hosts Super Bowl party
- RCTC honors hard-working educators
- Furious comeback falls short for UNI
- NIACC baseball falls short of Kirkwood
Scroll for more content...