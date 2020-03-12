Clear
BREAKING NEWS March Madness to March Sadness: NCAA Tournament is canceled Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

RCTC extending spring break due to virus

The college announced Thursday that its spring break will now last through March 22.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 3:16 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 3:20 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Spring break for students at RCTC just got a little longer.

The college announced Thursday that its spring break will now last through March 22.

Following that, classes will resume "utilizing alternative delivery formats."

You can read more below:

"Due to the increasing severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and out of an abundance of caution for our students, employees, and community visitors, the difficult decision has been made to disrupt normal College operations. While these changes will cause disruption to our routines, they are necessary to ensure the health and safety of our campus community. Beginning immediately, the following changes and procedures will be in effect until further notice:

Spring Semester Classes

Spring break will be extended for an additional week concluding on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Beginning Monday, March 23, RCTC classes will resume utilizing alternative delivery formats. Specific plans will be finalized the week of March 16 and will be communicated to the campus community at that time."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain chances subside, winds pick up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County

Image

125 live preventing germs

Image

125 Live taking precautions for Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Can warmer temps help slow the Coronavirus?

Image

Lourdes advances to 2A semifinal

Image

Where will Rochester's new middle school be built?

Image

SAW: Sydney Elliott from Lourdes

Image

Mercyone Progress

Community Events