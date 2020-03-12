RCTC extending spring break due to virus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Spring break for students at RCTC just got a little longer.

The college announced Thursday that its spring break will now last through March 22.

Following that, classes will resume "utilizing alternative delivery formats."

You can read more below:

"Due to the increasing severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and out of an abundance of caution for our students, employees, and community visitors, the difficult decision has been made to disrupt normal College operations. While these changes will cause disruption to our routines, they are necessary to ensure the health and safety of our campus community. Beginning immediately, the following changes and procedures will be in effect until further notice:

Spring Semester Classes

Spring break will be extended for an additional week concluding on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Beginning Monday, March 23, RCTC classes will resume utilizing alternative delivery formats. Specific plans will be finalized the week of March 16 and will be communicated to the campus community at that time."