ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC women's soccer team took to the pitch on Thursday to kick off homecoming.
The match against Martin Luther would end up resulting in a 0-0 draw.
Click the video player above to view the highlights.
Related Content
- RCTC draws in scoreless match with Martin Luther
- Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day
- Speeches, marches mark Martin Luther King 50-year anniversary
- Community Sings to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Honoring the Memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- New president named at RCTC
- Students donate artwork to RCTC
- RCTC president receives statewide award
- RCTC students talk about civility
Scroll for more content...