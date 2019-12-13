Clear
RCTC donation drive for student food shelf collects over 1,800 pounds

Business Faculty win 'Holiday Stocking Challenge.'

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 4:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Faculty, staff, and administration at Rochester Community and Technical College have donated 1,819 pounds of food to the student food shelf.

Known as the “Hive Supply,” the food shelf is open to any RCTC student and accepts donations of non-perishable food, personal hygiene items, and household staples. As part of RCTC’s first-annual Hive Supply Holiday Stocking Challenge, service and academic departments competed to be named challenge champion.

The RCTC Business Faculty took home first place having donated an average of 55.7 pounds per person. Special recognition also went to the RCTC Science Department which collectively donated nearly 315 pounds of items.

College employees donated 623 rolls of toilet paper and enough laundry detergent for students to do 1,500 loads of laundry as well.

For additional information about the Hive Supply, please visit: https://www.rctc.edu/studentlife/hivesupply/

