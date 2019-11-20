ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a loss on Tuesday, the RCTC men’ basketball team was ready to make a statement on Wednesday against Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota’s junior varsity squad.
The Yellowjackets (2-1) won the matchup 102-77. Five RCTC players scored in double figures including Kong Kong who paved the way with 22 points and 8 rebounds.
The Yellowjackets host Madison College on Nov. 26 at 7 PM.
Related Content
- RCTC defeats St. Mary's of MN by 25 points
- NIACC defeats RCTC in Friday matchup
- RCTC wins fifth straight, defeats Fon Du Lac
- Entrepreneurship Showcase at St. Mary's
- New president named at RCTC
- Students donate artwork to RCTC
- RCTC president receives statewide award
- RCTC students talk about civility
- RCTC hosts Super Bowl party
- RCTC honors hard-working educators
Scroll for more content...