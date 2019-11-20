RCTC defeats St. Mary's of MN by 25 points

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a loss on Tuesday, the RCTC men’ basketball team was ready to make a statement on Wednesday against Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota’s junior varsity squad.

The Yellowjackets (2-1) won the matchup 102-77. Five RCTC players scored in double figures including Kong Kong who paved the way with 22 points and 8 rebounds.

The Yellowjackets host Madison College on Nov. 26 at 7 PM.