RCTC collecting cereal for hungry students

ROCHESTER, Minn- Food insecurity has been an issue for students at RCTC. Even before COVID-19, many were dealing with hunger. The pandemic though has only made it worse for them. According to RCTC Director of Student Rights and Responsibilities Rebecca Peine, 33 percent of RCTC students were food insecure. The college though is having a cereal drive to help those still impacted by this issue.

"It's an easy accessible shelf-stable item for us that a lot of students eat," said Piene. "They know what to do with it. It's also something that they can take, grab and go. They can bring it to classes and eat as well."

Kodi Hoschiet is RCTC's Student Engagement Specialist. She tells KIMT News 3 why the college is focusing on cereal.

"Students eat cereal like crazy," explained Hoschiet." Why not have something that is great to sit on a food shelf,

be able actually to provide to the students what they like to eat, and it's something you can do a domino run with."

RCTC plans to have more drives like the cereal one in the future. Its goal is to collect 700 cereal boxes before this Friday.

"No donation is too small. The smallest thing can still make a huge difference," said Hoscheit.

Cereal boxes can be donated in the atrium or outside the Hive Supply at both College and Heintz center.

"We want to make sure our students have what they need in order to be successful and a lot of times it's making sure they have their basic needs met," explained Piene.

People can also use one of RCTC's online registries and have the boxes shipped directly to the campus. Anyone interested in doing that can click here.