ROCHESTER, Minn.- RCTC is celebrating a new addition to its campus. On Thursday, students, staff, and faculty came out to see its new Pathways sculpture.

The sculpture was created by Twin Cities artist Randy Walker.

Walker was commissioned to add his work to the school's $23 million Plaza Memorial project. A small percentage of that money was earmarked for public art installation.

The sculpture will be illuminated at night and is the final piece of the Plaza Memorial project.