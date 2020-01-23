Clear
RCTC celebrates grand opening of new Memorial Hall

The former Memorial Hall was built in the early 1970s. It was plagued with a leaking issue, improper heating and cooling, and therefore an ongoing mold problem.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Thursday, students and faculty, legislators, and the Rochester Chamber of Commerce gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new Memorial Hall at Rochester Community and Technical College's main campus.

The new building is home to faculty offices and student learning spaces. The $23 million project is funded by the 2018 capital investment and bonding bill.

