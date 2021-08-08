RCTC basketball standout is invited to play in All-Star games in Atlanta

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local RCTC basketball star was invited to participate in the All-Star games for junior college athletes in Atlanta.

Olivia Christianson from Rochester Community and Technical College was one in forty junior college female athletes chosen to participate in the All-Star weekend festivities.

She said it was quite the honor.

It was basically a mini-tournament last weekend with four teams playing two games each.

Olivia says her role was a bit different in Atlanta.

She was more of a shooter.

All the athletes were there to get better and it was a good opportunity to get exposure from coaches at the next level.

Olivia says the weekend was about more than just basketball.

"Meeting my roommate I think was the coolest, my best memory. Because obviously, we were there for basketball, which was great, but you know there are things that are bigger than basketball that basketball brings for you," says Olivia.

Olivia and her RCTC teammates start practice in just a few weeks.