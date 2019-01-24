RCTC announces new aviation pilot program

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's one of the fastest ways we travel around the world, through the air.

There's a growing need for pilots to operate those planes. Now, Rochester Community and Technical College is looking to address that need through a new two-year aviation program.

The president of great plains aviation Nick Fancher teaming up with RCTC to create a 60-credit program.

The program is designed so students can transfer to Minnesota State University’s, Mankato’s aviation program to complete a bachelor degree.

“A small step into curbing that pilot shortage,” said Fancher.

Jim Perry is one of the instructors who will be teaching the next generation of pilots.

He comes from a family of flyers and wanted to show young people how exciting the world of aviation can be.

He tells me that now is the time to come into the field because there is more demand than ever for pilots.

“Pilots are making better money and as they're making better money this becomes a viable career for young people to get into,”said Perry.

RCTC will start accepting applications this fall.