RCTC advances to NJCAA Tournament Semifinals

ROCHESTER- A lot of things have gone right for RCTC Volleyball this season. The last time the team was in the NJCAA Tournament, they won the championship.
The Yellow Jackets faced a tough opponent in Rock Valley, defeating them 3-1. RCTC will face Owens Express on Friday at 5 p.m.
