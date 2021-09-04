RCTC Yellowjackets football team is 1-1 on the season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Community and Technical College hosted Itasca Community College this afternoon, with the Yellowjackets coming up just short, losing 29-26.

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Head Coach Derrick Hintz heading into the matchup today.

He says it feels good to be back.

"The old expression of you don't know what you've got until it's gone really kicked in for me. You know, not being able to do anything football-related for 670 days or whatever it was, you know, there was a void. It's what I love to do," says Coach Hintz.

The RCTC Yellowjackets are 1-1 so far this season.

Coach Hintz says in the team's opening game, there were too many mistakes.

He tells KIMT News 3 Sports the key will be getting the defense off the field and letting the offense show off its run game.

"If we can improve one percent a day, we're going to be a really good team at the end of the year. You know, we've got to stay together. We've got to stay injury-free. There's a couple of positions we don't have a lot of depth at, so we have to make sure we're injury-free there. And just keep doing the right things - in the classroom, on the football field, and in the weight room," says Coach Hintz.

He says this team can get it done on the field, but it's about more than what happens on the gridiron.

"We're a very tight team. we just are. You know, we just try to preach family. We're one big family. Every family is going to have that crazy cousin Eddie. Everybody has that. We have that - shoot, I hope that's not me. You know, we're really tight," says Coach Hintz.

The Yellowjackets host Central Lakes College-Brainerd next Saturday.