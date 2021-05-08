RCTC Yellowjackets baseball team focusing on the basics before the post-season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC Yellowjackets baseball team has clinched a playoff spot.

With a few games to go, the team is preparing for the post-season.

Pitcher T Mickelson says the team has been pitching well and the bats have been getting hot, which is a perfect combination for the playoffs.

In preparation for the post-season, Mickelson says fielding, batting, and pitching are all important.

The Yellowjackets played a doubleheader today against St. Cloud Technical and Community College, a team they could meet in the playoffs.

"Just play our hardest. Give it everything we've got and try to come out on top. It's double elimination, so that helps, but winning the first one is the most important," says Mickelson.