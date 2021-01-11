RCTC students will offer "learn at home" program again

ROCHESTER, Minn- Students at Rochester Community and Technical College in the Early Childhood Care and Education program will have another chance this semester to partake in the "learn at home" program, a model that delivers educational experiences for children ages 2-5. The program began in the fall in response to COVID-19 and gives them a hands on experience, something they will need as part of their teacher training.

It's a model based on Reggio Schools in Reggio Emilia Italy," said RCTC Early Childhood Care and Education Instructor Stacey York. "They use this model of learning at home rather than delivering everything through Zoom or delivering packets of worksheets."

Students provide resources for parents and they present them to their children. Parents then share photos and videos of their children learning and do this to help students learn and teach. The program has also helped parents by giving them ideas and has provided them possibilities of what their child might do if given a ball of clay.

"Children are so creative and respond so well to simple and natural materials that they just take it and run with it"," said York.

Any student taking an Early Childhood Care and Education class at RCTC will be involved with "learn at home" in some way or another. Some of the courses will focus on observing, focusing, social, emotion, and development.

The program will run from January 25-May 13.