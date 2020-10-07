RCTC Holds Town Hall Discussion Virtually

Rochester Community and Technical College held a virtual discussion to target how the campus is being impacted by COVID and how students can deal with it.

This discussion was primarily to remind students to be alert of the guidelines and regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As the young adult demographic is particularly hit with the rise in local COVID-19 infection rates, RCTC has not yet had any on campus exposures.

Many of these students suffer from food and housing insecurity, as well as other basic needs, so the discussion was also a way to check in on how the students’ semesters are going. Some students are concerned about what might happen if they were to contract the virus.

Nate Stoltman, Executive Director of Communications, Marketing, and External Relations at RCTC says, “One thing we've heard about from a nationwide perspective is there’s kind of a stigma attached, there's this shame factor that a lot of students are experiencing if they were to be infected with this. We want to make sure that there isn't that shame/stigma attached. It may happen.”

The Rochester Community and Technical College faculty and staff encourages students to maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings both on and off campus.