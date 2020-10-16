RCTC Commended for Degree's Return On Investment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RCTC is earning high praise for the value it provides students.

The online college review site OnlineU ranked the college 12th on its list of 2021's best online associate degree programs with the highest return on investment.

KIMT News 3 spoke with RCTC's executive director of communications, who says the school's practical nursing program led the way in the college earning this ranking.

"Earlier this year, the practical nursing program was also rated the best in Minnesota by another online review website as well," said Nate Stoltman. "So between these two, the practical nursing program really is getting the respect and credit that it deserves as really a quality program."

OnlineU also ranked RCTC the 6th best online community college in Minnesota in 2020.