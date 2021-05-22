RCS parents thank teachers, staff for putting students first during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Catholic Schools teachers and staff are being commended for a job well done keeping students on track during the pandemic.

A group of parents invited all 195 RCS employees to an appreciation event Friday, offering complementary meals, drinks, and gifts to the educators they feel went above and beyond in navigating a school year like no other.

Matt Langsdale, a principal and lead administrator of RCS, says community members recognize the tireless work of teachers and staff, who have stepped up for students at an extraordinary time.

"We just have an amazing group of teachers here that care about the kids, and want to do what's best for the kids and the community," Langsdale said. "They put the students first, they put the families first."

Langsdale says staff have demonstrated an incredible commitment to meeting the needs of everyone in their classrooms, whether they're face to face or miles away learning from home.

"A lot of work goes into the day, because we do have students that are on campus. We also have students that are electing distance learning. Those students are not missing a beat. They're joining all of our classes, and have since day one."

The RCS community is very strong, Langsdale tells KIMT, and by working together to overcome challenges posed by coronavirus, parents and staff found success in guiding students.

"We talk about the spiritual, social, emotional, and academic growth of all kids, and we were able to do that with the hard work of the teachers, and the families."