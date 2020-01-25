RAGBRAI announces 2020 route, overnight stops

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Register's Annual Bicycle Ride Across Iowa announced the eight overnight stops Saturday night.
1. Le Mars
2. Storm Lake
3. Fort Dodge
4. Iowa Falls
5. Waterloo
6. Anamosa
7. Maquoketa
8. Clinton
