RAGBRAI announces 2020 route, overnight stops

There will be two major bicycle rides in Iowa this summer, RAGBRAI and Iowa's Ride.

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Register's Annual Bicycle Ride Across Iowa announced the eight overnight stops Saturday night.

1. Le Mars

2. Storm Lake

3. Fort Dodge

4. Iowa Falls

5. Waterloo

6. Anamosa

7. Maquoketa

8. Clinton

