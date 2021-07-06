RAEDI reports the unemployment rate is slowly improving in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic forced families to re-evaluate their health, how they learn and even their work obligations and for many, that meant getting a new career.

Not everyone has the opportunity to go back to school full-time, especially right now as COVID-19 is still prevelant. The President of the Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., or RAEDI, John Wade, said if that's you, then you're not alone and there are options available for you. "We have a myriad of really well-paid positions that do not require an advanced four-year degree," he explained. "So, take a look at what those opportunities are out there and then look at the skill set you need so you can get that job."

Right now, the Med City's unemployment rate is hovering around 3%. That's lower than the national average of 5.8%.

Wade said there are a few challenges the economy is facing. The first one is there's an aging force, meaning a lot of the current workforce will soon be retiring. That's raising some concern for the next generation as the number of available jobs far outweigh the number of people looking for them.

Wade explained right now, his goal is to make sure the city has enough right tools to help people get a new job or train for a new career. "When we talk to businesses, the greatest challenge they have, whether they're relatively small businesses or quite large businesses, is finding the right talent," he said. "That is incredibly important that we continue to provide the resources for training so people can make transitions to the right job for them."

Rochester allocated more than $6 million in emergency relief money during the pandemic to help with getting people back on their feet.

The leisure and hospitality industry remains at the top of the list for a worker shortage, but it also registered the most job growth in June with more than 330,000 positions.