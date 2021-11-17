RAEDI honors local entrepreneurs during 8th annual R.A.V.E

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local entrepreneurs were honored during a special ceremony Wednesday evening.

Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI) hosted its eighth annual R.A.V.E event, celebrating companies that began their entrepreneurial journeys in our area.

This year's honorees include EZ Fabricating of Chatfield, Shpra of Rochester, and Busy Baby of Oronoco. The owners of Stewartville's Jimmy's Salad Dressings and Dips were also presented with a lifetime achievement award.

"The reality of transforming a dream into a thriving and growing business is very demanding work. We are grateful to businesses like the ones we are honoring this year at R.A.V.E., who are working to grow and diversify our economy," said John Wade, President of RAEDI.