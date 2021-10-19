RAEDI hires Director of Economic Development

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc., announced Tuesday that it has hired Kirk Bustrom as the Director of Economic Development.

Bustrom did work for Northwest Bank & Trust as Assistant Vice President for its Economic Development Division.

Bustrom will lead negotiations on business partnerships for commercial and industrial business development and oversee aspects of the financial elements of RAEDI’s mission including the creation of funding initiatives for new and existing business.

“We are pleased to welcome Kirk to the RAEDI team to help advance our mission to retain, grow, and diversify our area economy. His extensive background in planning, development, and finance will be a great fit for our organization,” said RAEDI President John Wade.