R & J Amish Furniture in Harmony closing after 27 years, owner retiring

HARMONY, Minn. - Long-time, beloved business R & J Amish Furniture is closing its doors at the end of the year.

Owner Reuben Hershberger began the business 27 years ago with his brother. He's decided to follow a dream of moving to Alaska in the summers and somewhere warm in the winters to fish, hunt, and travel. He's liquidating the business and retiring.

"It's bittersweet. I like the customers, I like to sell them a good product at a good price, but its also time for me to do some things for myself," explains Hershberger.

Everything in the two next-door shops is 40% off. It's possible the business isn't gone for good, however. Hershberger says he has several interested buyers, but nothing is set in stone yet. "I would love to see it keep going. I'm going to come back to the area now and then and would love to see the place that my brother jake and I started keep going," he says.

The final day of business is December 31st.