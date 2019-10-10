Quick-spreading fire in Rochester sends 1 to hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was hospitalized during a fast-moving fire Thursday morning.

Rochester police were called to 1104 5th Avenue NW for a report of a garage on fire just after 10 a.m.

KIMT photo KIMT photo

Flames were visible when crews arrived, and the garage and breezeway to the house have been deemed a total loss. Five people were evacuated from the home with one person leaving before crews arrived.

One person was taken to St. Marys Hospital for burns.

A neighbor described seeing one person running out of the residence with singed hair.

We will have more information as it becomes available.