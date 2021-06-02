Quick guilty plea in 2020 Clear Lake business burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested almost 10 months after a Clear Lake burglary waits less than a month before pleading guilty.

Curtis Patrick Carr, 48 of Sioux City, was arrested in early May and charged with second-degree burglary and criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Carr and another person broke into a business in the 500 block of Highway 18 E in June 2020, cutting a hole in the wall between the office and the bathroom.

Investigators say Carr injured himself and left his blood behind at the scene.

He’s now pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and been sentenced to up to five years in prison. Carr must also pay the business he broke into $400 in damages.