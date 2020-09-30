Quick and easy steps you can take to get your home ready for winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Now is the time when we start switching from air conditioning to turning on the heat. So as we head into the colder months, the Rochester Fire Department wants to make sure your home is safe and ready for frigid temperatures.

Space heaters are good for heating your home and keeping you warm, but there are things to keep in mind if you're using one. It's important you don't keep it within 3 feet of anything that could catch fire, that includes your bed, a dresser or even clothes. Make sure it's never left on while you're not home and you unplug it when it's not in use. If your source of heat is a furnace or boiler, firefighter Chad Kuhlman recommends calling a reputable company to do a service check. Same thing for a fireplace. Another thing to be mindful of is to clean out the lint trap in your dryer after every use. Responding to a dryer fire isn't out of the ordinary for the Rochester Fire Department.

Kuhlman explained the best thing you can do to keep you and your family safe, is to make sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. However, they will only work if they have working batteries, so make sure you're checking them often. "Common things that you'll find in people's homes are smoke detectors - very important and need to be replaced once every 10 years at minimum and the batteries need to be changed twice a year. Daylight savings? Make sure you change your batteries. It's the cheapest insurance package you could ever find," said Kuhlman. "Along with carbon monoxide detectors, those need to be replaced every 5 to 7 years."

When it comes to warming up your car before heading out, Kuhlman has some advice. "We suggest to not warm your car up in your garage at all, not even leave the garage door open. Back it all the way out," explained Kuhlman. "Even if you start your vehicle and you leave it in your garage with the garage door up, carbon monoxide can build up and enter the home. So it's best to bring your car completely out of the garage, shut the garage door and let it warm up in the driveway."