Quick Care Urgent Care establishing curbside COVID-19 testing center

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City urgent care clinic is stepping up to provide a coronavirus testing location.

When you pull up to the curbside test site at Quick Care Urgent Care, a doctor will connect with you via a tele-medicine view, followed by the nasal swab test. In addition, the curbside test site can also be used for testing for illnesses like strep throat.

"I think this is going to be the big thing of the future to push. That way we have a more open environment, that way we're keeping more social distancing instead of being in a lobby where everybody's cramped in," Dr. Hameed Khan says.

Each test is submitted through the Iowa City-based Lab Corp, with results expected back in about 2-4 days.

"They do a good job of turn around. For us to call our patients and let them know their results, positive or negative. If it is positive, we inform public health and take that extra step."

Dr. Khan says the setup complements the existing site at the North Iowa Events Center.

"What they've done at the county fairgrounds, they've done an excellent job to have as many people as possible. We're just trying to be that also, a helpful hand to help them out also."

If you are needing a test, you will need to schedule an appointment at 641-450-7000.