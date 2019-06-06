Quartet of North Iowa stars drafted into the MLB

MASON CITY, Iowa -- Four North Iowa stars are one step closer to achieving their dreams. Four stars from the area were drafted in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

Former NIACC and current TCU pitcher Brandon Williamson was drafted in the 2nd round, 59th overall by the Seattle Mariners. The Freedom, Minn. native held a 4.19 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

Former NIACC, Newman Catholic and current Dallas Baptist first baseman Bryce Ball was selected in the 24th round by the Atlanta Braves. The junior finished 22nd in the NCAA with 18 home runs on the season.

Waldorf's Dylan Hoffman was selected in the 39th round by the San Diego Padres. Hoffman is the nephew of MLB hall of famer Trevor Hoffman.

NIACC's Harrison Beethe was selected in the 39th round by the Milwaukee Brewers.