Quarter-century sentence for northeast Iowa drug dealer

Jacob Craun Jacob Craun

Law enforcement says he was selling Epsom salt as meth.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 7:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – Drugs are sending a Chickasaw County man to prison for up to 25 years.

Jacob Dean Craun, 23 of Fredericksburg, was arrested in June 2018 after law enforcement said a search of his home turned up methamphetamine, marijuana, and smoking devices. Investigators said Craun’s home was known to be used for the distribution and use of narcotics.


Andria McLaughlin

Craun was arrested again in November 2018, along with Andria McLaughlin, after a search for a wanted man led authorities to Craun’s home and the discovery of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and Epsom salt being packaged and sold as meth.

Craun pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of meth, and possession of marijuana. On Tuesday, he was given concurrent sentences of up to 25 years behind bars.

McLaughlin is pleading not guilty to gathering for the use of drugs. Her trial is set to begin on April 24.

